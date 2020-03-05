General Communication Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s General Communication Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global General Communication Equipment Market reached a value of nearly $3.8 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.27% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% to nearly $4.7 billion by 2023.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2733&type=smp

The general communication equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the general communication equipment market in 2019.

The general communication equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into alarm systems and equipment, fire detection equipment, smoke detectors, intercoms systems and equipment, traffic signals, others. It is also segmented by end-user into commercial, industrial, military, others.

Major players in the market are Apple, Samsung Electronics, Alcatel-Lucent, LG Electronics, Google Inc., Qualcomm, Juniper Networks, Ericsson and ZTE.

1) By Product Type: Alarm Systems And Equipment; Fire Detection Equipment; Smoke Detectors; Intercoms Systems And Equipment; Traffic Signals; Others 2) By End-User: Commercial; Industrial ; Military ; Others

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2733

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/