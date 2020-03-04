Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation Market Projected To Show Massive Growth By 2023 With Major Players

The Business Research Company’s Fossil Fuel Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global fossil fuel electric power generation market reached a value of nearly $830.4 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of .29% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% to nearly $1036.3 billion by 2023.

The fossil fuel electric power generation market consists of sales of fossil fuel electric power and related services that convert fossil fuels into electrical energy and operate electric power generation facilities. The fossil fuel electric power generation industry includes establishments that produce electricity through the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas as energy sources. Fossil fuels are buried combustible geologic deposits of organic materials, formed from decayed plants and animals that have been converted to crude oil, coal, natural gas, or heavy oils by exposure to heat and pressure in the earth`s crust.

Fossil fuel power plants are major sources of toxic pollutants such as mercury, sulfur dioxide, and carbon emissions. Power generation accounts for about 40% of carbon emissions produced by the energy sector, or 25% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Regulatory bodies are enforcing stringent regulations on thermal power generation to control harmful effects on the environment.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the fossil fuel electric power generation market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the fossil fuel electric power generation market are Iberdrola, SA, Huaneng Power International, Inc, Engie SA, Enel SpA, State Power Investment Corporation Limited, AGL Energy Limited, Origin Energy Limited, EnergyAustralia Holdings Limited, Stanwell Corporation Limited and, American Electric Power.

