2020 Forged And Stamped Goods Market By End User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Food And Beverages Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Others) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Forged And Stamped Goods Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The forged and stamped goods market consists of sales of forged and stamped metal goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal custom roll forming products; manufacturing metal stamped and spun products (except automotive, cans, coins); and manufacturing powder metallurgy products.

Growth in the historic period resulted from high demand from the automobile manufacturing industries and economic growth in emerging economies. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were volatile metal prices and unsteady demand from the machinery manufacturing industries.

Major players in the market are Thyssenkrupp AG, Arcelor Mittal AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Precision Castparts, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

The forged and stamped goods market is segmented by product type, by end use Industry, and by geography.

By Product Type – The forged and stamped goods market can be segmented by product type into

a) Iron and Steel Forging

b) Nonferrous Forging

c) Custom Roll Forging

d) Powder Metallurgy Part Manufacturing

e) Metal Crown, Closure, And other Metal Stamping

By End Use Industry – The forged and stamped goods market can be segmented by the end use Industry into

a) Automotive

b) Construction

c) Food& Beverages Packaging

d) Machinery

e) Metal Products

f) Others

By Geography – The forged and stamped goods market can be segmented by the geography into

a) Asia Pacific

b) North America

c) South America

d) Western Europe

e) Eastern Europe

f) The Middle East

g) Africa

