Flight Tracking System Market is Expected to See Positive Growth By 2027

Report Title: Global Flight Tracking System Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, Flight tracking is the process of acquiring real-time flight information, such as longitude, latitude, altitude, and ground speed of a specific aircraft. It is one of the key initiatives undertaken by regulatory agencies towards making aviation safe. Flight tracking is mainly carried out to ensure safe and efficient air traffic control and airline operations, and provide immediate response in case of an incident. It encompasses ground infrastructure and airborne equipment, along with the components that link them. The scope of this study covers ADS-B, ACARS, and FANS based flight tracking system. Over a period, the flight tracking system has become a vital component in the aviation industry. There have been significant innovations in the flight tracking system front, owing to the technological advancements and improved software systems. Currently, there are a number of investments by companies, such as Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins, and Garmin Ltd, on flight tracking systems, which would significantly propel the market growth. The increasing demand for new aircraft, focus on ensuring flight safety, constant monitoring of aircraft, and the growing adoption of ADS-B flight tracking systems are the key factors driving the global market., Moreover, with the growing need for real-time aircraft information, there has been a steep rise in the sale of flight tracking systems., Meanwhile, high installation costs and cybersecurity issues are hindering the market growth to a certain extent. However, rising demand for military UAVs and flight tracking systems in emerging economies offer promising growth opportunities to the market. Widespread use of apps for real-time flight tracking is a key trend prevalent in this industry., , Regional Analysis, The global flight tracking system market is estimated to witness 6.07% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2023. In 2018, the market was led by North America with 40.79% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 25.06% and 22.99%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for flight tracking system market. North America dominates the global market and is likely to grow remarkably in the flight tracking system front. The region has witnessed extensive investments by the airline companies, in a bid to increase the safety of their respective aircraft., Moreover, the U.S. military is adopting advanced technologies and investing in research and development for increasing the flight tracking compatibility of their planes. Development of ADS-B infrastructure in North America is expected to propel the growth of the ADS-B segment of the flight tracking system over the forecast period. Besides, the region is home to a large number of market players, such as ACR Electronics Inc., Aireon LLC, AirNav Systems LLC, Blue Sky Network, Honeywell International Inc., and Rockwell Collins Inc.

Key Players: –

ACR Electronics Inc. (U.S.), Aireon (U.S.), AirNav Systems LLC (U.S.), Blue Sky Network (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Spider Tracks Limited (New Zealand), SITA (Switzerland), and Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), are some of the key players profiled in this report. Honeywell International Inc. and Rockwell Collins are the leading players and together accounted for nearly 70% of the market share in 2017.

