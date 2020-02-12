Early toxicity testing market is set to reach $1,301 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3%

“Early toxicity testing Market by Technique and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017 is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Early toxicity testing is analysis of new molecular entity during development process to obtain data related to the toxic effects of compound on body. Testing is performed to analyze the different type of unwanted effects produced by the compound in the body. These severe adverse drug reactions in the body can be circumvented with the use of early toxicity testing which makes it an important part of preclinical testing. The testing is carried out in different mediums such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. These tests are carried out before clinical trials to analyze the drug candidates, which are further tested in clinical studies carried out in humans.

Factors that drive the growth of the market include rise in R&D activities and surge in stringent regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare. Increase in adoption of in vitro model which is the major current early toxicity testing market trend also boosts the growth of the market. However, challenges of preclinical testing hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in preclinical diagnostic equipment provide lucrative opportunities for the early toxicity testing market growth.

On the basis of technique, the in vitro segment is a major revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period due to rise in adoption of this technique across different diagnostic areas. Governments of different countries such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, and others are extensively active toward protection of animals. These countries have banned testing of cosmetic and household products on animals. Therefore, in vitro testing serves as a feasible alternative to in vivo testing, which also fuels the growth of the in vitro market. The in silico segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to rise in its adoption due to advantages offered by the technique such as determination of metabolic pathways of active molecules.

According to end users, the pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the highest early toxicity testing market share in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain this trend over the forecast period, owing to rise in number of clinical trials for drug development. Cosmetics industry segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations monitoring the assessment of chemicals incorporated in cosmetic products.

In 2017, Europe accounted for one-third of the total early toxicity testing market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to higher number of R&D activities, presence of research lab, companies and institutes, and wide availability of technologically advanced preclinical diagnostic instruments. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.