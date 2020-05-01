E-learning Software Market 2020-2025 | Adobe Systems Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Apollo Education Group, Aptara, Inc., Articulate, CERTPOINT Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Education, City & Guilds Group

The global E-learning market size will grow by USD +115 billion during 2020-2025.

The rise in the adoption of technology-enabled teaching & training techniques is driving the e-learning market growth. Some of the major emerging technologies in the industry include AR & VR devices, AI platform, Big Data, machine learning, and wearable devices. These technologies are allowing several businesses as well as institutions to share and deliver education-based content in innovative and interactive methods.

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global E-learning Software Market

Top Key Player Profiled in this Report:-

Adobe Systems Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Apollo Education Group, Aptara, Inc., Articulate, CERTPOINT Systems Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Education, City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone, D2L Corporation, Intuition Publishing, Kallidus Ltd, Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Saba Software, SAP SE, Skillsoft

On the basis of the competitive scenario, the report geographically has been divided into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. North America has presently demonstrated to be the fastest growing regional E-learning Software Market. In the later section of the report, the comprehensive study of the manufacturing cost structure and its evaluation has been conducted.

