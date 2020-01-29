Double Digit Growth Anticipated for Feed Phosphate Market with Revenues likely to Reach $7430 Million by 2025 | EuroChem, Mosaic, EcoPhos, Rouiller Group, Yara, Potash Corp

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Feed Phosphate Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Feed Phosphate Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Overview of Global Feed Phosphate Market:

The Global Feed Phosphate Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Feed Phosphate Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0347998666518 from US$ 5200.0 Million in 2014 to US$ 6170.0 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Feed Phosphate market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Feed Phosphate will reach US$ 7430.0 Million.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/147715 .

The major key factors driving the growth of the Global Feed Phosphate Market are increasing consumption of meat and dairy products and prevalence of diseases in livestock. Feed phosphate is rich in calcium and phosphorus, which are two essential macronutrients in animal diets, ensuring optimal growth, improving gut functionality, increasing fertility, and aiding bone development. As most feed ingredients from plant sources are inadequate for meeting health requirements of livestock, the inclusion of feed phosphates is becoming important.

The Global Feed Phosphate Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Feed Phosphate Market is sub-segmented into Dicalcium Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Feed Phosphate Market is classified into Livestock, Poultry, Aquaculture and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Feed Phosphate Market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Feed Phosphate Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in Europe.

Global Feed Phosphate Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Feed Phosphate Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Feed Phosphate Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Feed Phosphate Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Feed Phosphate Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Feed Phosphate Market

Purchase this report online with 90 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Feed Phosphate Market Report 2019” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/147715/single .

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Mosaic, Sichuan Lomon, EcoPhos, Rouiller Group, PhosAgro, Yara, Potash Corp, TIMAB, EuroChem, Simplot, OCP, Yunan Phosphate Chemical, Chanhen, Jinnuo Chemical, Sinofert and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Top Industry News:

EuroChem (September 20, 2019) – EuroChem signs multi-year fertilizer supply agreement in U.S. – EuroChem Group AG, a leading global fertilizer company, announces a multi-year agreement with Houston-based American Plant Food (APF) for the supply of fertilizers to its blending business.

EuroChem will supply mixed shipments of N, P and K fertilizers, including urea, phosphate, and potash, to APF for handling, marketing, sales and distribution. Under the terms of the agreement, EuroChem and APF jointly will have access to the Greensport Houston deep sea port, exclusively controlled by APF subsidiary American Terminal & Export Company (ATEC), and each company will use it as the main rail hub for deliveries all over the U.S.

“We are thrilled to sign this latest agreement with APF, with whom we have a long-standing commercial relationship,” said Charlie Bendaña, Chief Commercial Officer of EuroChem Group. “North America is an increasingly significant part of our global operation and we look forward to growing our presence in this important market still further over the coming years.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Feed Phosphate in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/check-discount/147715 .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Feed Phosphate Market Report 2020

1 Feed Phosphate Product Definition

2 Global Feed Phosphate Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Feed Phosphate Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Feed Phosphate Business Revenue

2.3 Global Feed Phosphate Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.1 Mosaic Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.2 Sichuan Lomon Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.3 EcoPhos Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.4 Rouiller Group Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.5 PhosAgro Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

3.6 Yara Feed Phosphate Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940