Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Manufacturing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The dies, jigs and other tools market consists of sales of special tools and fixtures such as cutting dies and jigs and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide dies, jigs and other tools.

These tools are used to convert raw materials into a required shape in various manufacturing industries such as automobiles, metalworking, electronics and plastics manufacturing. Dies, jigs and other tools are generally used as an attachment to a machine.

The global jigs and fixtures and dies manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $56.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to nearly $88.8 billion by 2023.

The Dies, Jigs And Other Tools market is categorized by segment, and by geography.

By Segment – The dies, jigs and other tools market is categorized by segment into

a) Stamping and Other Tools

b) Jigs and fixtures

c) Dies

The stamping and other tools segment accounted for the largest share of the die set, jig and fixture manufacturing market in 2018, mainly due to extensive use of stamping and other tools to give shape to metal products and to the higher price of these tools compared with dies and jigs and fixtures.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the jigs, tool and die manufacturing market in 2018, accounting for 45.6% of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the dies, jigs and other tools manufacturing market will take place in Asia Pacific, followed by Eastern Europe.

Major players in the market are Kennametal, Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Roto-Die Company, Inc., ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH, Midway Rotary Die Solutions

