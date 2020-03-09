Coal Market Outlook 2020: Increased Demand For Electricity, Coal In Power Generation Research Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Coal Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The coal market consists of sales of bituminous and sub-bituminous coal, lignite and anthracite coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous, sub-bituminous, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. Companies in the coal industry are also involved in the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for coal power generation, presence of large coal reserves globally and technological advances in power generation that increased the efficiency of coal power plants. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were a shift to alternative sources of energy such as natural gas and renewables, coal price volatility that interrupted procurement plans of coal end users, and a number of fatal accidents at coal mines.

Environmental Impacts Of Coal – Negative environmental impacts of coal will push coal end users to shift to alternative sources going forward. Coal-fired power plants are the largest individual sources of climate pollution. They are globally responsible for more than 70% of CO2 emissions in the power generation industry; this is expected to restrain the growth of coal mines. Coal burning also leads to death of about 3.5 million people annually from air pollution. According to the IMF, global coal’s combined external costs and damages to health, land, water and nature are estimated at about EUR 3 trillion ($3.3 trillion) annually, which is equivalent to 4% of global GDP. The environmental impacts of coal will act as a restraint on the coal market.

The coal market is segmented by type of coal, by end-use industry and by geography.

By Type Of Coal– The coal market is segmented by type of coal

a) Bituminous Coal

b) Sub-Bituminous Coal

c) Anthracite

d) Lignite

The bituminous coal market was the largest segment of the coal market by type of coal in 2018 at 62.6%. The sub-bituminous market will be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 0.2%.

By End-Use – The coal market is segmented by end-use

a) Electricity

b) Steel

c) Cement

d) Others

Asia Pacific was the largest market for coal, accounting for 76.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Africa and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the coal market will be Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Major players in the market are China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, Coal India Limited, China Coal Energy Co., Ltd., Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, BHP

