Cloud Services Market Report Trends, Growth and Revenue To 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Cloud Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The cloud services market consists of sales of cloud services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide the delivery of information technology resources and applications on-demand through an Internet platform. Companies in the cloud services industry provide access to servers, storage, databases and a broad set of application services managed by a hardware networking. This market includes sales of storage servers which are used to store, access, secure and manage digital data, files and services.

The global cloud services market reached a value of nearly $325.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to nearly $528.4 billion by 2022.

Growth in the cloud services market in the historic period resulted from enterprises’ increasing preference for shifting in-house IT infrastructure to third parties to minimize operational costs.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Cloud Services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global cloud services market will arise in the software as a service (SaaS) segment, which will gain $85.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. Of the 48 countries covered in this report, the cloud services market size will gain the most in the USA at $52.0 billion of annual sales by 2022. To take advantage of opportunities such as these, cloud services market businesses should adopt strategies such as offering multi-cloud services to customers, offering public cloud platforms, increasing investments in reach and development focused on cloud computing, and building green cloud to save costs and energy, developing hybrid cloud models, and acquiring and merging to expand their product portfolios and to expand their business to new geographies.

Some of the major players involved in the Cloud Services market are Microsoft, Amazon, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Fujitsu.

