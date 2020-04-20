Cloud Services Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2019 to 2022

The Global Cloud Services Market Report 2019 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Cloud Services market.

The cloud services industry is fairly concentrated: a small number of large entities command significant market shares and a large number of small entities have minor shares. Players in the market include Microsoft, Amazon, International Business Machines Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, and Google.

The global cloud services market reached a value of nearly $325.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% to nearly $528.4 billion by 2022.

Markets Insight:

North America is the largest market for cloud service providers, accounting for 50.1% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, South America and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 28.0% and 20.7% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and Africa where the markets will grow at CAGRs of 20.1% and 20.7% respectively.

Markets Covered: SaaS, BPaaS, IaaS and PaaS, Others.

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Amazo, IBM, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp and Fujitsu.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the Cloud Services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Cloud Services market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

Geographic scope:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud Services Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

