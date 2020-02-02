Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Dell Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Koninklijke Philips N.V., NTT Data Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Cloud Computing in Healthcare market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Cloud Computing in Healthcare players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Cloud Computing in Healthcare industry situations. According to the research, the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market.

Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 19.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 67.16 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Dell Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NTT Data Corporation

Carestream Health

Carecloud Corporation

Athenahealth

Sectra AB