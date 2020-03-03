Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Global Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Dioxide Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global carbon dioxide market was worth $12.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% and reach $16.76 billion by 2023.

The carbon dioxide market consists of sales of carbon dioxide and its related services in the form of liquid, gas, and solid. Carbon dioxide is a colorless chemical element which is a product of both fermentation and combustion. It is widely used in the food industry for applications such as removing the caffeine from coffee beans to make decaffeinated coffee and for carbonating beer, soft drinks etc. Also used for cooling in food and manufacturing industries.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Liquid Carbon Dioxide; Solid Carbon Dioxide; Gaseous Carbon Dioxide 2) By Application: Food & Beverages; Oil & Gas; Medical; Rubber; Fire Fighting; Others

Companies Mentioned: AGA; Air Liquide; Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.; AIR WATER INC

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

