Brushless AC Motor Market has goal to show super-size, wealthy Business by active Vendors: ABB, Nidec, AMETEK, Allied Motion Technologies| Forecast to 2024

In Brushless AC Motor AC induction motors do not depend upon the mechanical system (brushes) to control current. The AC motors pass current through the stator (electromagnet) which is connected to AC power directly or via a solid-state circuit. In AC induction motors the rotor turns in response to the “induction” of a rotating magnetic field within the stator, as the current passes.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Brushless AC Motor Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

Inner Rotor Brushless AC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless AC Motors

2) Industry Segmentation:

Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global Brushless AC Motor Market:

ABB, Nidec, AMETEK, Allied Motion Technologies, ARC Systems, Anaheim Automation, Asmo, Brook Crompton Electric, Danaher Motion, Emerson Electric, Johnson Electric Holdings, Minebea, Omron

Latest Industry news:

ABB (January 17, 2020)

ABB and Porsche team up to drive forward e-mobility

ABB, an industrial technology leader, and the automobile manufacturer Porsche are proudly announcing a new and exclusive partnership to jointly promote e-mobility. As part of a multi-level agreement, ABB is becoming an official partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, with immediate effect. Porsche Motorsport is in its inaugural year of racing in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, while ABB is in its third year as title partner of the first all-electric global race series.

The announcement is being made on the eve of race 3 of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Santiago, Chile, in the presence of ABB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Voser, as well as Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, Research and Development of Porsche AG, and Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport. Voser, Steiner and Enzinger will be officially unveiling the updated Porsche race car design, with a prominent ABB logo on its front nose and rear, later today.

“We are delighted that ABB as the world’s technology and market leader for electric fast chargers is now one of our top-tier partners and will further work with us on potential opportunities to support our customers’ growing demand for e-mobility,” said Michael Steiner. “That underlines Porsche’s Mission E strategy, which includes an investment of 6 billion euro in the field of e-mobility by 2022.”

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is more than a race – it is our test-bed for innovative electromobility technologies, which can contribute to lowering our carbon footprint and contribute to a better world in the future,” said Voser. “And who better to partner with than Porsche – an iconic premium brand in the automotive industry. Together, we will drive progress in electromobility.”

ABB and Porsche have already entered into an agreement to install fast chargers at Porsche Centers and public facilities across Japan. The first installation is set to go live in mid-2020. In addition, the Swiss ABB Formula E Ambassador Simona De Silvestro is the current test and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

