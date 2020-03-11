(2020-2022) Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Global Industry Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Blood Glucose Test Strips Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The blood glucose test strips devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of blood glucose test strips and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce blood glucose test strips. Blood glucose test strips are used to diagnose glucose levels in patients’ blood and to control diabetes. This industry includes establishments that produce blood glucose test strips used to check blood glucose levels of patients.

Major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, LifeScan, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Terumo Corporation

The blood glucose test strips market is segmented by technology, by electrode material used, by end use, by expenditure and by geography.

By Technology– The blood glucose test strips market is segmented by technology into

a) Glucose Dehydrogenase

b) Glucose Oxidase

The glucose dehydrogenase market was the largest segment of the blood glucose test strips market, accounting for 67.7% of the total in 2019 and this market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 6.1%.

By Electrode Material Used – The blood glucose test strips market is segmented by electrode material used into

a) Thick Film Electrochemical Strips

b) Thin Film Electrochemical Strips

c) Optical Strips

The thick film electrochemical strips market was the largest segment of the blood glucose test strips market, accounting for 45.0% of the total in 2019.

By End Use – The blood glucose test strips market is segmented by end use into

a) Homecare

b) Diagnostic Centers

c) Hospitals

Homecare was the largest segment in the blood glucose test strips market in 2019, accounting for 60.0% of the market.

By Expenditure – The blood glucose test strips market is segmented by expenditure into

a) Public

b) Private

Private Expenditure on blood glucose strips market had the highest growth rate of nearly 3.09% during the historic period.

North America was the largest region in the blood glucose test strips market, accounting for 46.8% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the blood glucose test strips market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

