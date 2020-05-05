Blockchain Adoption in Agri-Food Market 20219 Competitive Insights – IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Accenture, and AWS

2019 Research Report on Global Blockchain Adoption in Agri-Food Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Blockchain Adoption in Agri-Food industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Blockchain Adoption in Agri-Food Market 2019 across with 107 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2684890

Key Players: IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Accenture, and AWS.

Some of the startups profiled include AgriDigital, WorldCover, Foodlogiq, Indigo Agriculture, and Provenance.

After proving its mettle in the cryptocurrency world, Blockchain (BC), a distributed open ledger technology, has started disrupting other industries such as healthcare, automotive, BFSI, transportation, etc. In the agri-food industry, where the supply chain is a vital part of the industry, BC-based solutions facilitate trust and acceptability.

The outbreak of food-borne illnesses, food frauds and mishandling of produce, has only added to the need for developing track and trace solutions, available with a BC-enabled solution.

Over the years, BC technology has grown and has had a positive influence on the agri-food industry. This trend can only be expected to strengthen over time.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2684890

BC solutions for the agri-food industry range from managing food wastes to cost reduction. It has also addressed solutions for crop insurance, fair-trade practices, and established a direct contact between consumers and producers.

This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the adoption of BC technology in the agri-food industry, and highlights the major trends and opportunities across the ecosystem.

Blockchain Impact and Adoption Trend Analysis

This section of the report identifies the segments of the agri-food industry from the perspective of BC technology. This includes a summary of the structure and ecosystem, foundational elements, types of BC and their uses, and a detailed analysis of the impact of this technology on the agri-food industry as a whole.

The section also provides a detailed analysis of the various use cases and applications of BC in agri-food, its benefits, implementation challenges, and the expected timeline for its adoption in agri-food. Moreover, it highlights the future business models and opportunities that are anticipated to arise from the adoption of BC.

Competitive Analysis

This section lists the top startups and technology companies that are making their mark in the industry. Some of the top companies that are focused on agri-food services through BC-enabled agri-food solutions  track and trace, commodity trading and marketplace, asset management, insurance management, etc.  have been profiled in detail. The section also addresses and provides answers to questions pertaining to product offerings and technologies, key developments, funding activities, and an outlook that will define the future of BC in the agri-food industry.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2684890

In the end, the Global Blockchain Adoption in Agri-Food Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.