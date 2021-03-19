Big Data Security Market 2020 Size, Shares, Growth, Global Industry Applications, Top Key Players, Business Trends, Demand Overview and Forecast 2027

Report Title: Global Market Study for Big Data Security Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction , Big data analytics refers to a process that is used when traditional data mining and handling techniques cannot uncover the insights and meaning of the underlying data. Data that is unstructured or time-sensitive or simply very large cannot be processed by relational database engines. This type of data requires a different processing approach called big data analytics, which makes use of massive parallelism on readily-available hardware. Big data security involves various technologies to cater to the need for data privacy. Data in its raw and unstructured form has no value; it needs to be processed and properly structured in order to be utilized., The global big data security market is expected to reach approximately USD 36.5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 16.9%., The market has been segmented based on technology, component, deployment, organization size, end user, and region. , By technology, the market has been divided into identity and access management, security information & event management, unified threat management, and intrusion defense systems or intrusion prevention systems. The identity and access management segment is expected to contribute significantly to the market share and be the fastest growing technology in the global big data security market. This is because identity and access management allows organizations to set up access mechanisms to prevent any unintended exposure of sensitive data, thus helping organizations meet the rigorous compliance mechanisms. , By component, the market has been divided into software and service. The software segment has further been divided into encryption, data masking, access control, security intelligence, and data governance and the service segment is divided into professional and managed services. The service component is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share and be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period since the service providers are gaining immense popularity in the big data security market. , By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud deployment segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share and be the fastest growing market. This is because of the higher adoption of cloud deployment as compared to the on-premise deployment since it provides improved flexibility, low-cost deployment, and high operational efficiency., By organization size, the market has been segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Among these, the large enterprises are expected to contribute to the largest market share since the big data security solutions are adopted by large enterprises on a high scale. The small & medium enterprises are likely to have the highest growth rate since the small & medium enterprises are increasing their focus on the improvement of its customer experience., By end-user, the market has been sub-segmented into BFSI, travel & logistics, healthcare, government, automotive, IT & telecommunication, others. Among these, the BFSI segment is expected to generate the highest revenue and be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing amount of corporate data and customer critical information in this sector

Key Players: –

The key players in the global big data security market are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Fortinet (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), IBM Corporation (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Rapid7, Inc. (US), LogRhythm, Inc. (US), Proofpoint, Inc. (US).

Target Audience

Big Data Security manufacturers

Big Data Security Suppliers

Big Data Security companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

