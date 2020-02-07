In this report, Global Battery Charging IC Market will reach 727.05 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.88%. The Global Battery Charging IC market was valued at 573.04 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 727.05 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.88% during 2017-2022.

Battery Charging IC is a charging protection device. IC (integrated circuit) uses the semiconductor production process, making many transistors and resistors, capacitors and other components in a small piece of silicon, and in accordance with the method of multilayer wiring or tunnel wiring components combined into a complete electronic circuit.

Battery Charging IC can be divided into six categories: Linear Battery Chargers type, Switching Battery Chargers type. Buck-Boost Battery Chargers type, Module Battery Chargers type, Pulse Battery Chargers type and SMBus-I2C-SPI Controlled Battery Chargers type. Linear Battery Chargers type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 63.23% in 2017, followed by Switching Battery Chargers type, account for 19.38% and Buck-Boost Battery Chargers type account for 7.24%.

The sales market share of Global Battery Charging IC in passenger car use, freight car use and others have been stable year by year, at 54.12%, 41.18% and 4.70% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Battery Charging IC in the Global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Battery Charging IC market has the most promising sales prospects in passenger use.

Mart research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Battery Charging IC revenue market, accounted for 37.53% of the total Global market with a revenue of 848.68 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 24.79% with a revenue of 560.48 million USD.

TI is the largest company in the Global Battery Charging IC market, accounted for 10.84% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by NXP and Analog Devices, accounted for 9.09% and 7.55% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Battery Charging IC industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Global Battery Charging IC market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

TI

NXP

Analog Devices

IDT

Toshiba

Vishay

STMicroelectronics

Diodes Incorporated

Microchip Technology

Maxim Integrated

Rohm

Torex

Fairchild

Semtech

New Japan Radio

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Linear Battery Chargers

Switching Battery Chargers

Module Battery Chargers

Pulse Battery Chargers

SMBus-I2C-SPI Controlled Battery Chargers

Buck-Boost Battery Chargers

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Battery Charging IC for each application, including

Li-Ion-Li-Polymer Battery

Lead Acid Battery

NiCd Battery

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Battery Charging IC in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

