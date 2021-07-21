Automotive Seats Market Research Offers 10-Year Forecast 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Automotive Seats Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Automotive Seats Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Automotive Seats Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Automotive Seats Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Automotive Seats Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Automotive Seats Market introspects the scenario of the Automotive Seats market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Automotive Seats Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Automotive Seats Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Automotive Seats Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Automotive Seats Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Automotive Seats Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Automotive Seats Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Automotive Seats Market:

What are the prospects of the Automotive Seats Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Automotive Seats Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Automotive Seats Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Automotive Seats Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

With innovation gaining focus in the automotive seats market, leading companies are coming together for research and development of innovative and novel automotive seating solutions. In line with the same pervasive trend, Lear Corporation announced entering a partnership with Gentherm Inc. for research and development of thermal seating systems. The companies will be focusing on developing a modular and integrated heating and cooling system for Lear’s Intu seating systems.

In order to stay at pace with the changing demands of the automotive industry, Faurecia announced the opening of a research and development center specifically for automotive seating. The facility was built with an investment of over US$ 14 million and will be focusing on the production of advanced electromechanical parts for seating systems such as backrest adjuster and electric backrest.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for automotive seats, Toyota Boshoku announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyo Seats Co., Ltd., and Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd., to form a joint venture for the manufacturing of automotive seats in the US. The newly formed alliance is aiming to leverage the expertise of each of the partners for acquiring an order from the Mazda Toyota joint venture in the US which is scheduled to begin production of vehicles from 2021.

Growing innovation towards the development of seating systems for autonomous vehicles received a substantial boost when Magna, a Canadian-based automotive seats manufacturer showcased its reconfigurable seating technology specifically tailored for autonomous vehicles. The company unveiled three different seating ecosystems for car sharing, long road trips, and autonomous ride-sharing.

Other key players operating in the automotive seats market include TACHI-S Co., Ltd., IFB Industries Limited, and Adient Plc.

Additional Insight:

Bench/Split Bench Seats Continue to Find Increasing Usage in LCVs

Demand for bench automotive seats is expected to prevail in the market with the product finding widespread adoption as a rear seat in cars. Bench or split bench seats offer enough space to accommodate more people relative to bucket seats making which is driving its adoption in lightweight commercial vehicles, (LCVs) SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans. Additionally, demand for bench and split bench seats is expected to remain buoyant specifically in the LCV segment with proliferating ride-sharing market bolstering sales of the vehicles.

The pervasive trend of interior personalization in automobiles is expected to drive demand for automotive seats with different cover material such as synthetic leather, fabric, and genuine leather while technological advancements are allowing consumers to choose from seats offering functionalities such as powered controls, heating or a combination of both.

Research Methodology

The report on automotive seats market is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used for obtaining invaluable insights into the automotive seats market. Interviewing experts from the automotive seats market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, company press releases, paid sources, and other publications related to the automotive seats market. Results from both steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to filter out erroneous information and create an authentic and accurate forecast of the automotive seats market.

