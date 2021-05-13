Global Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems Market 2019-2026, Increasing Demand with leading key players ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Magna International Inc.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report supports companies in industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. Automotive Intelligent Park Assist Systems market report comprises of data that can be very much essential when it is about dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Global automotive intelligent park assist systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 39.35 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant levels of vehicles worldwide, along with the widespread adoption of autonomous technologies in vehicles.

Robert Bosch GmbH; Aptiv; Clarion; Continental AG; Siemens; NXP Semiconductors; Valeo; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Magna International Inc.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Hitachi, Ltd.; Nissan; Park Assist, LLC; Groupe PSA;

Market Drivers:

Enhanced levels of safety and effectiveness with the integration autonomous technologies which has resulted in a larger base of manufacturers integrating it in their vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rise in the levels of traffic globally, resulting in greater levels of accidents. Along with this the initiatives undertaken by the governments to reduce these accidents; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of integration of components, sensors and advanced levels of cameras resulting in better effectiveness in parking; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the implementation and integration of these technologies; is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of standardization regarding the designing of technology and their implementations dependent on different regions; is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Technology

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Components

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Commercial Vehicles (CV)

