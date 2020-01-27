Astonishing growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market Growth with top key vendors like Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in radiation dosing market is expected to reach at US$ 1,143.65 million by 2027, growing at estimated CAGR of 29.5 % over the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Markets 2019 Global Industry Research Report provides market size, industry growth, share, development trends, investment plans, business ideas and forecasts by 2025. Scenarios and useful business decisions. The report includes a first-hand study of subjective comprehensive research and quantitative perspectives of key family pioneers for an in-depth understanding of other industry experts, markets and industry practices. The report provides a reasonable picture of the current market situation, including true and expected Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market estimates in terms of respect and volume of trade, technological advances, macroeconomic and governance factors.
Some of the significant players functioning in the fragmented Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market include Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix amongst others.
Hospitals and diagnostic center are increasing their investments in the emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to perform CT scan testing in reduced amount of radiation. This helps healthcare organizations such as hospitals and clinics to increase safety in human body amongst various age groups. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and many more are helping to increase image quality with reduced radiation input. Such that utilizing these technologies assists in image reconstruction at higher speed using neural networks. Companies such as Imalogix are partnering with healthcare organizations to provide technological solutions which includes artificial intelligence for radiation dose management.
Key Findings of the Report:
- Based on end user, hospitals will hold the largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market share in the upcoming years as the hospitals are focusing towards providing turnkey solutions to patients which includes healthcare modalities solution with regulated radiation dosage.
- Based on modalities, computed tomography (CT) scan will have leading market share over the forecast period, since, CT scan is the majorly used modality in healthcare industry, as it provides customized images of specific body parts.
- Geographically, North America region is expected to hold 47.56 % by 2027 For Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market. The increasing adoption of emerging technologies with advance medical equipment is more in the aforementioned region as compared to others. CT scanning contributes to over 62% of the radiation dosage that the United States consumer incur from all imaging modalities.
- Key industry participants of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market include Bayer AG, Siemen Healthcare, Imalogix amongst others.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market Scope of the Report
By Product:
- Open System
- Closed System
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market By Technology:
- Manual Pumps
- Battery Powered Pumps
- Electric Pumps
By Application
- Personal Use
- Hospital Grade
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux Union
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
The cost analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market was made considering manufacturing costs, labor costs, raw material and market concentration, suppliers and pricing trends. Other factors such as supply chain, downstream buyers and sourcing strategies have been evaluated to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Report buyers will be exposed to market positioning studies in consideration of target audience, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing and strategy, and pricing strategy.
As a result of collecting and researching all information using SWOT analysis, there is a vivid picture of the competitive environment in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiation Dosing Market . Openings for future market development have been revealed, and likewise have taken the competitive advantage. The drift and propensity of this market has been taken into account, which shows that the strategic direction is good. Understand the market base and understand the market data using the standards, methodologies and other driving market trends determined for reference.
