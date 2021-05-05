Architectural Coatings Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2024
The Architectural Coatings market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Architectural Coatings market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Architectural Coatings market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Architectural Coatings market research report:
AkzoNobel
PPG
Nippon Paints
Axalta Coatings
Asian Paints
BASF SE
Kansai Paint Co.
RPM International Inc.
Michelman
The Valspar Corporation
Primalex
Jotun
Protech-Oxyplast
Novochema
CHEMOLAK
Color Company
Inex
Colorlak
Denas Color
The global Architectural Coatings market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
Water-soluble Coatings
Solvent Coatings
Emulsion Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
By application, Architectural Coatings industry categorized according to following:
Interior Wall
Exterior Wall
Floor Coatings
Roof Coatings
Others
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Architectural Coatings market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Architectural Coatings. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Architectural Coatings Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Architectural Coatings market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Architectural Coatings market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Architectural Coatings industry.
