Application Hosting Market Size Overview 2020 Industry Share, Latest Trend Technology by Top Companies: AWS, IBM, Rackspace, Google, Microsoft, Apprenda, Navisite | Forecast to 2024
The Global Application Hosting Market provide the Availability of several hosting solutions along with varied services to support the same are the major growth factors of global Application Hosting market.
Application hosting is a type of SaaS (software as a service) hosting solution that allows applications to be available from a remote cloud infrastructure and to be accessed by users globally through the internet. It is usually offered to businesses by application hosting providers, on a recurring subscription.
Approaches providing a software-centered competitive advantage are driving the overall Application Hosting market. Moreover, application hosting helps businesses focus on core operations by providing related IT solutions. This factor is further boosting the Application Hosting market.
Security and privacy concerns can be considered as one of the restraining factors for growth of the market. However, the steady growth of cloud computing has created new growth areas which has further propelled the market growth.
North America is expected to dominate the global Application Hosting market, owing to presence of key industry players offering Application Hosting solutions.
Some of the key players
- AWS
- IBM
- Rackspace
- Microsoft
- Apprenda
- Navisite
- Sungard AS
- Liquid Web
- ……
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, Regional, Country, Service Type, and Application Type Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
- Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
- Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, Service Type, Application Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
Global Application Hosting Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Mobile-based segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption and deployment of applications in the mobile environment.
Target Audience:
- Application Hosting providers
- Traders, Importer and Exporter
- Raw material suppliers and distributors
- Research and consulting firms
- Government and research organizations
- Associations and industry bodies
Research Methodology
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Component Supplier
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations
- Research Institute
Table of Content: –
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology And Market Scope
3 Application Hosting Market — Industry Outlook
4 Application Hosting Market Service Type Outlook
5 Application Hosting Market Application Type Outlook
6 Application Hosting Market Regional Outlook
7 Competitive Landscape
