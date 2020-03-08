Amusements Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2022)

The Business Research Company’s Amusements Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.

The global amusements market reached a value of nearly $511.3 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to nearly $652.6 billion by 2022.

Rise In Mobile Gambling –The rise in mobile gambling positively impacted the growth of the amusements market. Mobile is a predominant part of lifestyles and most games which feature on online casinos can be easily downloaded via an app on smartphones, and the players can get an enhanced gaming experience. Mobile gambling is fast, convenient and provides easy access to the games. As of 2017, over half of the adult population in the UK have mobile gambled at least once. These factors increased the demand for mobile gambling which drove the market during the historic period.

The amusements market is segmented by type of amusements, and by geography.

By Type Of Amusement- The amusements market can be segmented by type of amusement into

a) Gambling b) Amusement Parks And Arcades

Amusement parks and arcades had the highest growth rate of nearly 8.3% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the change in the social behavior of the global population following the rise in the disposable income, and increase in the global tourism industry.

Amusement Parks And Arcades market is segmented by type of establishment into

a) Theme Parks b) Water Parks c) Amusement Arcade

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for amusements, accounting for almost 32.9% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market.

Major players in the market are China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sporties Group, Las Vegas Sands Corporation

