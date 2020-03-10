Amusement Parks And Arcades Market 2020 | Industry Data Analysis, Future Trends Forecast To 2022

The Business Research Company’s Amusement Parks And Arcades Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The amusement parks and arcades market consists of sales of amusement parks and arcades entertainments and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusement parks and arcades. Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in disposable incomes, companies focusing on reinvesting, increase d travel and tourism, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were harsh weather conditions and rising costs.

The experience economy is an economy based on consumers investing in experiences rather than in owning goods or consuming services. Social media has helped the consumers to accelerate the demand for such experiences as the consumers communicate with the world through this platform.

For a labor-intensive industry such as the recreation industry, economic growth in developed and developing economies led to wage increases as well as lack of availability of skilled labor. These increased input costs put pressure on companies including amusement parks that are looking to protect margins while maintaining the quality of their services.

The top opportunities in the amusement parks and arcades market will arise in the theme parks segment which will gain $21.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The amusement parks and arcades market size will gain the most in the USA at $9.92 billion.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the amusement parks and arcades market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the amusement parks and arcades market are The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks And Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group, Euro Disney S.C.A., Ramoji Group, Tsogo Sun, Corparques, USJ Co.

