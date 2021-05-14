Amaranth Seed Oil Market Regional Data Analysis 2017 – 2025

“

“”

The Amaranth Seed Oil market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Amaranth Seed Oil market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Amaranth Seed Oil market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Amaranth Seed Oil market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.

All the players running in the global Amaranth Seed Oil market are elaborated thoroughly in the Amaranth Seed Oil market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Amaranth Seed Oil market players.

Market Segmentation: Amaranth Seed Oil

The amaranth seed oil market is segmented on the basis of its application in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. As a rich source of protein, vitamins amaranth oil it is used in food supplement in foodstuffs. Amaranth seed oil is also used as animal feed additive and for high nutrition for farm animals. In cosmetics industry, amaranth seed oil as a source of antioxidant is used as lotion or topical for its anti-aging, reducing fine lines and wrinkles etc. properties. In pharmaceutical industry, amaranth seed oil is use in formulation of pharmaceutical compositions beneficial for cell rejuvenation, improve immune system etc. Thus the growth of the application segments and increasing demand for natural oils is factor driving growth of the amaranth seed oil market globally.

The amaranth seed oil market is segmented on the basis of extraction type as supercritical fluid extraction, cold pressed extraction, organic solvent extraction etc. In supercritical fluid extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted using supercritical carbon dioxide instead of organic solvent. In cold pressed extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted by crushing amaranth seeds and forcing out the oil. In organic solvent extraction, amaranth seed oil is extracted using organic solvents such as toluene, benzene, xylene etc. Supercritical fluid extraction and cold pressed extraction are the majorly used extraction methods in globally to obtain pure amaranth seed oil which is demanded in the market.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global amaranth seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Central America is the birthplace of amaranth seed. Amaranth seed is traced in countries such as Mexico, Africa, India, Russia, South America, China, North America etc. As a result of increasing demand for amaranth seed oil in cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, Europe is the considered as a major consumer market for amaranth seed oil in near future. North America market is expected to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period in global amaranth seed oil market due to its application in dietary supplements.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil Market: Drivers and Trends

Application of amaranth seed oil in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is driving the growth of amaranth seed oil market globally. Use of organic products in cosmetic industry is increasing its demand, in turn growing demand for organic amaranth seed oil- based products in global market. Increasing demand for natural cosmetics as well as natural pharmaceutical products is a major factor expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Amaranth seed oil has multiple health benefits such as it helps in bone development, improves digestive health, improves cardiovascular health, improves vision etc. which is driving market demand. Amaranth seed oil also helps in weight loss when used in diet which makes it popular in health conscious consumers’ in turn fueling market demand. Antidepressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, analgesic and anti-bacterial properties of amaranth seed oil in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are the major factors drivers for growing demand of amaranth seed oil in global market.

Global Amaranth Seed Oil: Key Players

The global amaranth seed oil market is fragmented with various key players. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global amaranth seed oil market include AMR Amaranth a.s., Erbology, Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, BCG Baden-Baden Cosmetics Group GmbH etc. Considering at the increasing demand from global markets various new entries are expected in the amaranth seed oil market at regional as well as global level.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

