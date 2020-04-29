Airport Full Body Scanner Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Forecast by 2024

Full body scanners are one of the effective components in the security screening domain. Full body scanners are devices which primarily detect suspicious objects on a person’s body for during security or surveillance checks. Full body scanners are primarily deployed across areas under high security vigilance and high strategic importance, such as VVIP residences, defense headquarters, airports and others. Full body scanners enable the operators/invigilators to see the alternate-wavelength image of the person’s body that helps in the detection of suspicious items hidden under the attire or prosthetics. Unlike metal detectors, full body scanners also detect non-metal objects, such as non-metallic bombing equipment and surgically implanted bombs.

Rising terrorist activities and increasing threats to major economies have compelled the government and other governing bodies to undertake aviation controls such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to augment the security scanning systems across the country’s entry and exit points. Deployment of full body scanners at the airports have facilitated in reducing fraudulent activities such as smuggling of diamonds, narcotics, weapons and others expensive stuffs. The impact of terrorist activities on board has been successfully deteriorated due to augmented security screening systems which include full body scanner as one of the major components. Furthermore, upcoming airport constructions and the rising awareness toward airport security across most of the developing nations have positively the adoption of airport full body scanners. However, privacy issues objected by certain passengers of having pictures of their naked bodies displayed to screening agents have widely affected the deployment of full body scanners across many airports. In order to overcome such privacy issues, FAA Modernization and Reform Act, 2012 have mandated the use of “automated target recognition” software which substitutes the naked body with a cartoon like representation, thereby incurring additional expenditures.

The global airport full body scanner market is segmented on the basis of scanning technology, airport category and region. The segmentation on the basis of scanning technology include millimeter wave scanners and backscatter X-ray scanners. Millimeter wave scanners deploys non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation technology used by wireless data transmitters in extremely high frequency bands. Backscatter X-ray machines deploys low dose penetrating radiations to detect suspicious objects. Millimeter wave scanners are the most commonly deployed full body scanners as compared to backscatter X-ray machines. The dosage carried by backscatter X-ray scanners are extremely low to produce observable effects on the human body. Segmentation on the basis of airport category include commercial service airports, cargo service airports, reliever airports, and general aviation airports. Commercial service airports can be further sub-categorized into non-primary commercial service airports and primary airports. Reliever airports are FAA designated airports mainly established to avoid congestions at the commercial airports. Regional segmentation for the global airport full body scanners market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Some of the key players in the global airport full body scanner market include Millivision Inc., Rapiscan Systems Ltd., Brijot Imaging Systems, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Tek84 Engineering Group LLC, American Science & Engineering Group, and Braun & Company Ltd.

