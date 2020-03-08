Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair And Maintenance Market 2020: Top Players The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair And Maintenance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market (or aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair services market) consists of sales of complete aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes, and related services such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture aircraft and aircraft parts for civilian and military purposes and/or provide related services.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased demand for air travel and technological advances. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increased corruption and bribery activities and high currency rate fluctuations.

Machine Learning Algorithms In Aircraft Manufacture – Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality and manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases components’ lives and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.

The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market is categorized by segment, and by geography.

By Service Type- The aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance market can be categorized by segment type into

a) Aircraft Manufacturing b) Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, And Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Repair & Maintenance

The aircraft manufacturing market size was the largest at 61.7% of the total.

Sub-Segment The aircraft manufacturing market is segmented by sub-segment into

a) Civil Airplanes b) Military Airplanes Manufacturing c) Civil And Military Helicopters Manufacturing d) Civil And Military Drones Manufacturing e) Civil And Military Gliders Manufacturing

North America is the largest market for the aircraft and aircraft parts manufacturing and repair & maintenance companies, accounting for 40.3% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, North America and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing regions for this market, followed by Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Aircraft And Aircraft Parts Manufacturing And Repair & Maintenance Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation

