Global AI Governance Market Analysis, growth, Latest Trends with Top Manufactures Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Key Companies Profiled in the Market Report are IBM Corporation,
The global AI Governance market report is presented in a precise manner based on the analysis by industry experts or specialists. Numerous growth prospects in recent times have been produced via this research document with linkage in the coming decades. The assumptions on various market parameters are made by the panels and key vendors to put in the report. The AI Governance business research report on a serious note focuses on the several analysis viewpoints, market rankings, industry key points, and business profiles that integrate together and form a platform. This platform seeks the solutions in relation to import/export data, global sales, market rivalry, value chain analysis, and many more.
Global AI Governance Market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017,AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics.
(SPECIAL OFFER (Avail Up-to 25% discount on this report)
Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ai-governance-market
Competitive Analysis
Global AI governance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerial imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global AI governance market are BoardBookit, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.
Market Drivers:
-
- Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is boosting this market growth
- Increasing need for building trust in artificial intelligence systems and growing demand for transparency in artificial intelligence decisions also acts as a market driver
- Growing compliance with regulations around technology drives this market growth
- Reduction of gender bias and discrimination by using artificial intelligence accelerates this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for artificial intelligence restricts this market growth
- High investment cost hampers the growth of this market
- Insufficient expertise and skills in artificial intelligence also acts as a market restraint
Segmentation: Global AI Governance Market
By Component
- Solutions
- Platforms
- Software Tools
- Services
- Consulting
- Integration
- Support and Maintenance
Technology
- Computer Vision
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Others
Function
- Training
- Inference
Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Hybrid
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- Telecom
- Automotive
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Avail Discount On This Report @
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-Discount/global-ai-governance-market
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
AI Governance Market Report Structure at a Glance:
- Executive summary, market introduction, AI Governance market definition.
- Macroeconomic factors and forecast factors.
- AI Governance Market taxonomy – segmentation on the basis of type, end-use, and region.
- Pricing analysis, regulatory factors analysis, and value chain analysis.
- AI Governance Market dynamics including key drivers, key restraints, recent trends, upcoming opportunities.
- In-depth forecast analysis by type, end-use, region.
- AI Governance Market structure and competition analysis.
Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected] )
View Detailed Table of Content @
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ai-governance-market
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Researc
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]