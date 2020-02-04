A Spotlight on Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market from 2020 to 2025: Profiling Top Key Players – IBM, AD Aerospace, Groupe Latecoere SA, Honeywell, Siemens, Robert Bosch, Cisco

Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, Intelligent video surveillance system can be defined as the integration of video technology and analytics software that can be used for a variety of purposes such as tracking movements or events. An intelligent video system is a combination of both hardware and software which is precisely utilized by both the private and government organizations operating on the global scenario. Surging focus towards cyber safety and security, escalating integration of IOT and rising adoption and utility in sectors which includes BFSI and Industrial are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

The Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is segmented on the basis of System, Offering, Vertical and Region. Based on the System, the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is divided into analog video surveillance systems and IP video surveillance systems. On the basis of Offering, the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is sub-segmented into hardware, software, and video surveillance as-a-service and installation and maintenance services. Based on the Vertical, the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is sub-segmented into commercial, infrastructure, residential, public facility and industrial.

In terms of the regional analysis, APAC is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in terrorism & external threats and extensive use security camera in developing economies such as China and India. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising demand for network infrastructure and rise various verticals directly or indirectly related to manufacturing sector in the region.

Latest Industry News:

Honeywell (August 27, 2019) – VESDA-E VES Smoke Detectors from Honeywell Introduce Advanced Zoning to Improve Threat Identification and Reduce Losses – Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today launched its VESDA-E VES aspirating smoke detectors. As part of the VESDA-E line of advanced smoke detection technology, VESDA-E VES aspirating smoke detectors allow users to divide protected areas into four distinct sectors to help ensure early detection and warning of a potential threat. The detectors also help reduce total cost of ownership by decreasing installation, commissioning and operating expenses.

The VESDA-E VES sector addressability provides individually configurable alarm levels for each of the four sectors, reducing the search path for early warning events to deliver optimum protection in highly secure environments or areas with clear zones. The new intuitive LCD display provides instant status reporting and allows real time event tracking.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market: IBM, AD Aerospace PLC, Global Epoint, Groupe Latecoere SA, Honeywell Security, Siemens, Intellivision, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Axis Communication AB and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). IBM, AD Aerospace PLC, Global Epoint, Groupe Latecoere SA, Honeywell Security, Siemens, Intellivision, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems, Axis Communication AB are some of the key vendors of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems across the world. These players across Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Report 2020

1 Executive Summary

2 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Definition and Scope

3 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Dynamics

4 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market Industry Analysis

5 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by System Type

6 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Application

7 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Hardware

Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Software

9 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Services

10 Intelligent Video Surveillance Systems Market, by Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Intelligence

12 Research Process

