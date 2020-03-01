2020 Herbicides Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC
The Business Research Company’s Herbicides Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global herbicides market was worth $ 32.64 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a rate of about 13% and reach $51.47 billion by 2023.
The herbicides market consists of sales of herbicides. Herbicides are commonly known as weed killers and are chemical substances used to control unwanted plants.
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Synthetic; Bio Based 2) By Application: Grains & Cereals; Pulses & Oilseeds; Commercial Crops; Fruits & Vegetables; Turf & Ornamentals
Companies Mentioned: Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd; Basf Se; Bayer Ag; Dowdupont; Fmc Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
