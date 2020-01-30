Zirconia Implant Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Zirconia Implant Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Zirconia Implant and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Zirconia Implant , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Zirconia Implant
- What you should look for in a Zirconia Implant solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Zirconia Implant provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Straumann Holding AG
- Nobel Biocare AG
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- Biomer Technology Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.
- GC Industries
- Zest Labs, Inc.
- Dyna Dental Engineering BV
- Kyocera Medical Corp.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
-
By Type (Single-stage Zirconia Implants and Two-stage Zirconia Implants)
-
By Application (Hospital and Dental Clinic)
-
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
