ZigBee Home Automation Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report studies the global ZigBee Home Automation market, analyzes and researches the ZigBee Home Automation development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Telegesis
Maven
Philips
Atmel
Digi
Silicon Laboratories
HDI Dune
Renesas
Global Cache
STMicroelectronics
BuLogics
GreenPeak
NXP Semiconductors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Market segment by Application, ZigBee Home Automation can be split into
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of ZigBee Home Automation
1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Market Overview
1.1.1 ZigBee Home Automation Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global ZigBee Home Automation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 ZigBee Home Automation Market by Type
1.3.1 Single-chip Solutions
1.3.2 1Transceivers
1.3.3 Modules
1.3.4 Microcontrollers
1.3.5 Other
1.4 ZigBee Home Automation Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Energy Monitoring
1.4.2 3G/LTE Network
1.4.3 HVAC Controls
1.4.4 Security& Surveliance
1.4.5 Home Controls
Chapter Two: Global ZigBee Home Automation Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 ZigBee Home Automation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Telegesis
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Maven
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 ZigBee Home Automation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Phil
Continued….
