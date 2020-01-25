X-ray Market Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2019-2024

The X-ray market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the X-ray market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The X-ray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global X-ray market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the X-ray market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the X-ray market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the X-ray market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the X-ray industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:

Konica Minolta, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Hitachi Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Canon, Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ziehm Imaging, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Thales Group, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Philips Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert N.V.,

By Product Type

Stationary X-ray, Portable X-ray,

By Technology

Analog X-ray, Digital X-ray,

By Type

Photostimulable Storage Phosphor (PSP) Detectors, Flat Panel Detectors, Other X-ray Detectors (CCD, CMOS, X-ray Films, etc.)

By Applications

Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Dental, Mammography, Others (Abdominal, Orthopedic, etc.)

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

X-ray Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the X-ray industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the X-ray market for the forecast period 2019–2024.