X-Band Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Global X-Band Radar Market: Overview

X-band radars are mainly used in the defense sector and for weather monitoring. Operating at a frequency of 8-12 GHz and on a wavelength of 2.5-4 cm, these radars are more sensitive and can detect even the smallest of particles.

X-band radars are ideal for studying cloud development since they can detect light precipitation such as snow and even tiny water particles. Most airplanes are equipped with X-band radars so as to be able to pick up turbulence and other weather phenomena. The urgent need for 24–7 security and surveillance to protect citizens from external and internal threats has also significantly boosted the demand for X-band radars. Defense and aerospace equipment manufacturers have been focused on developing advanced surveillance and security systems that can detect threats from a distance, whether on land, in the sea, or in the skies.

There are two main types of X-band radars: portable and non-portable X-band radars. These radars find application in a number of industry verticals such as commercial, government, and defense. Geographically, the global X-band radar market covers Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The report carefully analyzes each of these segments and offers quantitative as well as qualitative insights on the same. Research tools such as SWOT analysis and the Porter’s Five Forces analysis model have been employed to give readers a 360-degree overview of the global X-band radar market.

Global X-Band Radar Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

One the primary factors driving the global X-band radar market is the rising significance of aviation safety. X-band radars help improve aviation safety and increase the operational safety of the overall air transport industry. The growing significance of climate and weather predictions has also fueled the demand for X-band radars. Companies such as Northrop Grumman Corporation and Saab Group have recently introduced a weather monitoring radar, a tool that can provide timely alerts regarding floods by constantly monitoring rainfall. A number of top players within the global X-band radar market have been laying emphasis on the development of end-to-end services and products such as infrastructure and maintenance, logistics, and client support to gain an edge in the X-band radar market, a factor that has spurred the growth of this industry.

Other factors that contribute toward the expansion of the X-band radar market include the surge in technological advancement, the growth of border tensions, the increased number of wars and insurgent attacks, and the escalating incidences of transnational crimes.

On the flip side, the inability of X-band radars to quickly adjust to track a range of different missiles is one of the major impediments to the growth of the X-band radar market. In addition, strict government regulations make it rather difficult for commercial manufacturers to obtain permission for bandwidth allocation.

Global X-Band Radar Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America has emerged as the leading regional segment in the global X-band radar market owing to strong demand stemming from homeland and border security. Political and economic instability in Europe has, for a change, been a driving force for the X-band radar market in the region. In order to maintain order and stability in the region, there is a need for the procurement of military equipment such as command and control systems, mobile artillery-hunting radar systems, submarines, tactical helicopters, and next-generation Gripen aircraft loaded with surveillance radars. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness strong growth in the coming years owing to surging demand for portable X-band radars to be used for border security, facility surveillance, weather detection, critical infrastructure monitoring, and other functions.

Some of the leading players operating in the global X-band radar market are Kelvin Hughes Limited, Thales-Raytheon Systems Company LLC, Raytheon Company, Furuno Electric Company Limited, Prosensing Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Selex ES S.P.A, Reutech Radar Systems (PTY) Ltd., SAAB AB, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Detect, Inc., Japan Radio Company Limited, and Terma A/S.