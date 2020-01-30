Worldwide Piperonyl Butoxide Industry by Size, Share, Revenue-2025 | Endura, Sumitomo Chem, Yangpu Natural Perfume

Piperonyl Butoxide Market 2025
Piperonyl butoxide (PBO) is an organic compound used as a component of pesticide formulations. It is a waxy white solid. It is a synergist. That is, despite having no pesticidal activity of its own, it enhances the potency of certain pesticides such as carbamates, pyrethrins, pyrethroids, and rotenone.
The global Piperonyl Butoxide market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Piperonyl Butoxide by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Top Class
- A Class
- Standard Class
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Endura
- Shuguang Chem
- Sumitomo Chem
- Yangpu Natural Perfume
- Zhongtai Perfume
- Anthea Aromatics
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Indoor Home Use
- Gardens
- Agricultural
- Veterinary
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Piperonyl Butoxide Industry
Figure Piperonyl Butoxide Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Piperonyl Butoxide
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Piperonyl Butoxide
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Piperonyl Butoxide
Table Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Piperonyl Butoxide Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Top Class
Table Major Company List of Top Class
3.1.2 A Class
Table Major Company List of A Class
3.1.3 Standard Class
Table Major Company List of Standard Class
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Piperonyl Butoxide Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
