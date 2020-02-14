Worldwide Medical Waste Management Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2027

The Medical Waste Management Market 2019 research by Market Study Report. It offers a feasibility analysis for investment and returns supported with data on development trend analysis across important regions of the world.

The Global Medical Waste Management Market is expected to reach US$ 16,495.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,563.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027.

The major factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing medical waste, initiatives undertaken for medical waste management and increasing number of patient admissions across the globe.

However, lack of awareness about health hazards associated with medical waste is one of the major restraints refraining for the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Increasing population across the globe is resulting in rising number of patients thereby generating more medical waste. In order to dispose-off this waste, governments of developed and developing economies are taking major steps to combat the spread of diseases and maintain sanitation across the countries.

For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed first global and comprehensive guidance document named as Safe management of wastes from health-care activities. This initiative addresses various aspects including planning issues, regulatory framework, handling, storage, waste minimization and recycling, training and others.

In addition, the WHO has also developed a range of training modules on good-practices related to healthcare waste management that covers various aspects of waste management activities guiding safe disposal. Moreover, in 2015 UNICEF and WHO partnered to launch a global initiative to ensure that all the healthcare facilities across the globe have sanitation, adequate water and hygiene services, including healthcare waste.

Thus, the increasing regulatory involvement for scrutinizing policies for healthcare waste management in various countries of the world is likely to boost the growth of the global medical waste management market.

The global waste management market based on treatment type is segmented into incineration, autoclaving, chemical treatment and others. In 2018, the incineration segment held a largest market share of 39.2% of the medical waste management market, by treatment type.

This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as incineration is the most preferred technique used to destroy both hazardous and non-hazardous solids and liquid byproducts. Moreover, the same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the Medical waste management Market:

World Health Organization

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

Union Ministry of Environment

Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risks (COEFPRIS)

Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)

