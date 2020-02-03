Worldwide Immunoassay Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2027

Market Study Report provides ‘Global Immunoassay, 2019 Market Research Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Immunoassay market.

Big Market Research added latest market research report on ‘Global Immunoassay Market: Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Application, End User, 2019-2027’.

The global immunoassay market is expected to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,800.0 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The market for immunoassay is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in immunoassay devices, and growing biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries have been boosting the market over the years. However, the stringent regulatory requirements for immunoassay devices are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Immunoassay is used to measure the concentration of small molecules such as lipids, protein, nucleic acids, etc. in solutions using antigen-antibody reactions. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3262337?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million U.S. residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population.

According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Such an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for immunoassay tests around the world.

The report segments the Global Immunoassay Market as follows:

Global Immunoassay Market – By Product

Reagents & Kits

Analyzers & Instruments

Software & Services

Global Immunoassay Market – By Technology

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Fluorescence

Chemiluminescence

Rapid Test

Western Blot

Enzyme-Linked Immune Absorbent Spot (ELISPOT)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Global Immunoassay Market – By Application

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Oncology

Cardiology

Endocrinology

Infectious Disease Testing

Autoimmune Diseases

Global Immunoassay Market – By End User

Hospitals

blood banks

clinical laboratories

pharmaceutical and biotech companies

academic research centers

Global Immunoassay Market—Primary and Secondary Sources

Food and Drug Administration

World Health Organization

HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT)

Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

National Center for Health Statistics

American Heart Association

European Union (E.U.)



Get Discount of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3262337?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Immunoassay Market Landscape Immunoassay Market– Key Industry Dynamics Immunoassay Market– Global Analysis Immunoassay Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Immunoassay Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Immunoassay Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Immunoassay Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Immunoassay Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Immunoassay Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/1675?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]