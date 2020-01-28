Worldwide Fuel Card Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2027

Fuel Card Market 2019 report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the Global key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The report spread across 156 pages with tables and figures in it.

The Global Fuel Card Market is estimated to account to US$ 6.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.39 Bn by 2027.

The increasing penetration of digitization in various industries, including logistics and transportation, is driving the demand for efficient and transparent payment solutions. In addition to this, the changing consumer preferences and increasing technological shifts are the two major factors that are driving the paradigm shift in global payments and cards industry.

The rising penetration of mobile phones has led customers to embrace mobile and in-app payment methods over the traditional payment methods. This trend of using alternative payment methods over traditional ones is anticipated to drive the adoption of fuel cards in North America.

GLOBAL FUEL CARD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Fuel Card Market – By Type

Branded Fuel Cards

Merchant Branded Fuel Cards

Universal Fuel Cards

Global Fuel Card Market – By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Global Fuel Card Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South America

Global Fuel Card Market – Company Profiles

Allstar

Arco

Caltex

Chevron Texaco

Commdel

EDC

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Fast Fuel

Fleet care Pty Ltd

fuel Genie

Fuelman

HDFC Bank

The overall fuel card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the fuel card market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the fuel card market.

Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Fuel Card Market Landscape Fuel Card Market– Key Industry Dynamics Fuel Card Market– Global Analysis Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Product & Services Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Sample Type Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By Application Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – By End User Fuel Card Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Fuel Card Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

