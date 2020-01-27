With the transition in energy in progress, the global community is shifting from energy sources that are fossil-based towards a zero-carbon emission soon. As the spotlight continues to be on renewable and substitutable energy sources, the previous years have proved to be intriguing for both global oil and global power sectors.

The Bambili group attended conferences in 2019 and opened up discussions on the potentiality of renewable energy sources in the transformation of energy economies in underperforming economies.

The widespread discussion dealt with critical aspects of transformation, including project funding, enabling policy frameworks amidst others. Apart from the European countries, the last few years have witnessed activities in renewable energy and alternative power sources in Asia, with Japan and China taking the lead on the automotive fuel sector of energy.

The Re-Fire technology in Shanghai, Horizon Fuel Cell technology in Singapore, and Ballard Power Systems in Shandong are good examples of places where the use of hydrogen power is evident in the moving of buses and other locomotives.

China has been a front-runner in the fight to transition the world away from fossil burning fuels. A major view from the

Read more at Worldwide Energy Economy Transformation