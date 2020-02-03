Worldwide Embedded Computing Market Analysis, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2027

Embedded Computing Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (Americas, APAC and EMEA), Application Development status, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2027.

Big Market Research added a latest market research report on ‘Global Embedded Computing Market: Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Industry Vertical, Industry Landscape and Geography, 2019-2027’.

The global embedded computing market is estimated to account to US$ 34.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 67.29 Mn by 2027.

The global embedded computing market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT application in diverse industries is one of the crucial factors influencing the embedded computing market.

Additionally, the increased need for superior performance, secure connectivity, lower cost, power efficiency, and faster time to market are other significant factors bolstering market growth. Smaller and energy-efficient semiconductors are now available in the market owing to advancements in the design of semiconductor.

It has further enabled design engineers to enhance security and system intelligence across a wide range of products. Embedded systems are well-matched to fulfill the demand for such products.

A key trend that will prominently impact the embedded computing market in the coming years is the rapid technological transformation in the telecommunication industry. The telecommunication sector has long been one of the important customers of embedded computing. The newest technological advancement in the telecommunication industry is the adoption of 5G network.

Cellular carriers are marketing 5G intensively, touting how it is designed to achieve up to 5Gbps in downlink peak data rate. The vision of 5G is predominantly about speeds that are 10X — 100X faster than 4G LTE and capacity levels that are a thousand times greater. With the expansion of 5G networks globally, the demand for embedded computers is also set to increase.

Telecommunication systems integrate various embedded systems such as routers, modems, network switches, network bridges, and mobile phone, among others. With the dawn of newer technology such as 5G, telecom operators would invest heavily for its introduction and expansion of network coverage. Thus, the demand for individual embedded systems with an embedded computer would also rise proportionately.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the embedded computing market.

The report segments the global embedded computing market as follows:

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Component

Microprocessor

Microcontroller

ASIC

Digital Signal Processor

FPGA

Memory

Other Hardware

Software

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Industry Verticals

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Transport

Government & Enterprise

Communication

Others

Global Embedded Computing Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Table of Content:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Embedded Computing Market Landscape Embedded Computing Market – Key Industry Dynamics Embedded Computing Market – Global Market Analysis Embedded Computing Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 – Component Embedded Computing Market Analysis – By Industry Verticals Embedded Communication Market – Geographical Analysis Embedded Computing Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

