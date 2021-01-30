World Slipped Disc Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2020

Report Title: Slipped Disc Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction: , The global slipped disc market is expected to exhibit potential growth during the forecast period. The key drivers responsible for the market growth are increasing number of spinal injuries, growing awareness of spinal non-fusion procedures and increasing prevalence of obesity. , The global slipped disc market is expected to reach USD 11,011.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. , Global slipped disc market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of thoracic herniated discs, lumbar herniated disc and cervical herniated discs. Lumbar herniated disc captured the largest market share which was valued at USD 3,489.8 million in 2016. , On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into physical examination, nerve conduction test and imaging tests. Physical examination is the largest segment followed by imaging tests. , On the basis of treatment, this market is segmented into medications, therapy, and surgery. Medications captured the largest market share which was valued at USD 3,515.0 million in 2016. , On the basis regions, the market is segmented into regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The largest market share is captured by Americas, majorly due the increasing demand for specialty care services and rapid development of medical device industry.

Key Players:

Captiva Spine, Inc. (U.S.), DePuy Synthes Companies (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Globus Medical, Inc. (U.S.), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and TEVA Pharmaceutical LTD (Israel).

