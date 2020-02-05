World Military/Defense Drones Market 2016-2025 by UAV Application Army, Air Force, Navy & Marine

Military/Defense Drones Market

The demand for defense/military drones is likely to witness a significant growth over the forecast years (2017-2025). Global market for military remotely piloted platforms will increase to over XXX units in terms of annual shipment and $XX billion in terms of sales revenue in 2025 to set up a new history record, representing XX% increase yearly by shipment and XX% growth annually by revenue between 2016 and 2025.

World Military/Defense Drones Market 2016-2025 by UAV Type (MALE, HALE, Tactical), Application (Army, Air Force, Navy & Marine), and Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, RoW) is based on a comprehensive research study of the defense drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and outlook are generated from premium information sources and projected defense budgets across the world.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, and Porter’s Fiver Forces.

The report quantifies global defense drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of UAV type, drone application, and region.

Based on UAV type, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

MALE Military Drones

• HALE Military Drones

• Tactical Drones

By application field of military drones, the following key segments of the market are studied with annual sales revenue provided for each segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

Army

• Air Force

• Navy and Marine

• Other Forces

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Rest of World including Arica and Middle East)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of defense UAV systems are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment is also provided at regional level for every year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted developing trend, and profiles 26 defense drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 5 tables and 58 figures, this 164-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients and stockholders targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) (China)

BAE Systems (UK)

Boeing (US)

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc (Canada)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China)

CybAero AB (Sweden)

Denel Dynamics (South Africa)

Elbit Systems (Israel)

FT SISTEMAS S.A. (Brazil)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (US)

General Dynamics (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US)

L-3 Communications (US)

Leonardo-Finmeccanica (Italy)

Lockheed Martin (US)

MMist (Canada)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Prox Dynamics (Norway)

Proxy Technologies (US)

Safran (France)

Schiebel (Austria)

Textron (US)

Thales (France)

