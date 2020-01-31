Workforce Analytics Market Report Analysis 2019-2026

The global Workforce Analytics market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Workforce Analytics market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Workforce Analytics market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Workforce Analytics market. The Workforce Analytics market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Competitive Dynamics

The global workforce analytics market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include ADP, LLC, Beeline, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., GainInsights Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Kronos, Inc., Nakisa, Inc., Oracle Corporation, PeopleFluent Companies, PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., SAP Success Factors, Tableau Software Inc., TALENTSOFT, Visier, Inc., Workday, Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

The global workforce analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-Premise Cloud Hybrid

Services Managed Professional



Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Application

Time & Attendance

Scheduling & Staffing

Performance Management Workforce Planning Learning & Development Succession Management

Benchmarking Compensation Management Performance Management Training and Development Succession Management

Others (Recruiting Management, Turnover Tracking etc.)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Industry

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Global Workforce Analytics Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The Workforce Analytics market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Workforce Analytics market.

Segmentation of the Workforce Analytics market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Workforce Analytics market players.

The Workforce Analytics market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Workforce Analytics for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Workforce Analytics ? At what rate has the global Workforce Analytics market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

