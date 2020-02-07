Workforce Analytics Market 2027 Feature Scenario – Genpact Ltd., Visier, Inc., SAP Success Factors, Kronos, Inc., Aquire, Inc., Peoplefluent companies, Workday, Inc., Towers Watson & Co., PeopleStreme

According to a new market study entitled “Workforce Analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The rapidly growing business competitiveness has generated a growing demand for examining the man power and pull-out better business results. Workforce analytics is a preset combination of tools that facilitate the analysis of the worker/employee performance in a firm. These metrics and tools are best suitable for analyzing training & development, staffing, retention rate, cost per hire and all similar task force related parameters that permits enterprise to enhance their human resources. Current trends in workforce analytics exhibit increasing requirement for effective ROI and to lower down company’s entire investments, directing towards the implementation of workforce analytics tools in organizations.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed overview of Workforce Analytics Market

Changing Workforce Analytics market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected Workforce Analytics market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Workforce Analytics Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Optimization of work force to improvise company performance is an important aspect that is driving the organization to adopt workforce analytics in their system and subsequently leading to growth in market. Also some other factors such as its capability to improvise decision making skills with respect to talent acquisition and cope up with the changing work dynamics are foreseen to drive the market growth globally. However, data security worries for the cloud based task force analytics tools are suspected to restrain the market. Also, deficiency of awareness within the organizations, specifically in emerging markets is hindering the growth of workforce analytics market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:-

Genpact Ltd., Visier, Inc., SAP Success Factors, Kronos, Inc., Aquire, Inc., Peoplefluent companies, Workday, Inc., Towers Watson & Co., PeopleStreme Pty. Ltd., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, Inc. and WorkForce Software LLC.

The Workforce Analytics Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Workforce Analytics Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Workforce Analytics Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global IT Staffing Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Workforce Analytics Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Workforce Analytics Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Workforce Analytics Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

