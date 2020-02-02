Workforce Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Workforce Software, SAP SE, Kronos, Tableau Software

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Workforce Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Workforce Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Workforce Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Workforce Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Workforce Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Workforce Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Workforce Analytics market.

Global Workforce Analytics Market was valued at USD 502.54 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,831.13 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Workforce Analytics Market include:

IBM Corporation

Workforce Software

SAP SE

Kronos

Tableau Software

Visier

Oracle Corporation

Workday

ADP