Workflow Orchestration Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 29.8% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 50.82 Billion

The Workflow Orchestration Market is projected to grow from US$ 13.81 Billion in 2017 to US$ 50.82 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Organizations are increasingly adopting workflow orchestration to increase operational efficiency and productivity level as well as improve business outcomes with effective strategic decisions.

Based on region, the workflow orchestration market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Workflow orchestration is increasingly adopted by organizations in the Asia Pacific region to reduce operational costs and capital expenses. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the workflow orchestration market in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Players in the “Workflow Orchestration Market” include are

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Oracle(US)

VMware (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Arvato AG (Germany)

BMC Software (US)

Service Now (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Dalet SA (France)

Ayehu Software Technologies (US)

Study Objectives :

To analyze various macro and microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the workflow orchestration market based on type, organization size, vertical, and region

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To provide detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the market

To profile key market players and provide comprehensive analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, regional presence, business strategies, and key financials with the help of in-house statistical tools to understand the competitive landscape of the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments

Key Target Audience