Workflow Automation Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Software AG, Appian, Xerox Corporation

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Workflow Automation Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Workflow Automation market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Workflow Automation market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Workflow Automation players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Workflow Automation industry situations. According to the research, the Workflow Automation market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Workflow Automation market.

The Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Workflow Automation Market include:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

Ipsoft

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi