Work Advances on space sustainability assessment

ARLINGTON, Va- A group established in the previous year to grow a ranking measure how fit satellites obey with the guidelines of space sustainability anticipates having the first version of its ranking system complete by late in the current year or early in the next year.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) reported in May 2019 that it chose a consortium that comprised of the European Space Agency, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Texas at Austin and Bryce Space and Technology to make a Space Sustainability Ranking system that would enable the scoring of satellites based on how good they certify the long-term space sustainability.

Danielle Wood, who is a professor at the MIT Media Laboratory, stated during a presentation held on January 15 about the project at the Second International Academy of Astronautics Conference on the Space Situational Awareness. He said that the ranking envisions becoming a positive inducement so that the operators of satellites have a wish to advance their answerable behavior, not through communal and peer pressure.

Since the deceleration of the ranking system, Wood and the associates of the team have been operating on the

