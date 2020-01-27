Wood-sanding Machine Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2019 – 2027

Global Wood-sanding Machine market report

Key Players Operating in the wood-sanding machine market:

Prominent players are projected to face tough competition in the coming years. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their footprint in the global wood-sanding machine market. Companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures with local brands to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers in emerging economies are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing profitability for the sustainable growth of their businesses. A few of the key players operating in the global wood-sanding machine market are:

3M Company

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

DEWALT

Makita Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Hutchins Manufacturing

Black & Decker

Atlas Copco

GISON

Nittom Kohki

Festool

Metabo

Dynorbital.

Global Wood-sanding Machine Market – Research Scope

Global Wood-sanding Machine Market, by Type

Belt Sanders

Orbital Finishing Sanders

Random-orbit Sanders

Others (Belt Disc Sanders, Palm Sanders, Drum Sanders, etc.)

Global Wood-sanding Machine Market, by Power Type

Electric

Battery-driven

Air Compressor

Global Wood-sanding Machine Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline Specialty Stores Hardware Stores

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites



The report on the global wood-sanding machine market is a compilation of firsthand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on segments of the wood-sanding machine market across geographies.

